Cat savagely turns down dog trying to be its friend

A video of how a cat reacted to a dog trying to be its friend has sparked laughter online. Shared on X (formally known as Twitter), the video of this interaction between the two pets will leave you chuckling too. The image shows a dog staring at a cat. (Screengrab)

The video is shared on X by a user of the platform who goes by @buitengebieden. Alongside the clip, a caption imagining the thoughts of the cat and the dog is also shared.

As for the video, it opens to show a dog sitting on the floor looking at a cat perched on a couch. The pooch is seen staring at the kitty as if trying to figure out how to be the feline’s friend. However, things turns hilarious when the kitty disagrees with the idea and smacks the dog in the face.

Take a look at this video of a cat and a dog:

The video was posted on August 19. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated close to five million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

How did X users react to this video of a cat’s interaction with a dog?

“Cat: ‘Not today mate’,” joked an X user imagining the kitty’s thoughts. “Seeing the reaction of the cat, it does not seem that it will befriend the dog,” added another. “That’s the slap of friendship, mind you,” joined a third. “Every. Single. Time,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.