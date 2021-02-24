Cat strongly denies to get off human's lap, clip is too cute to miss. Watch
It is hard to understand the minds of our feline friends. Sometimes they’ll happily grace their hoomans with their fluffy presence and at other times refuse to come near them, no matter how much they call out to them. There are also those days when they become so comfortable cuddling with their hoomans that they refuse to leave their side making one feel like the chosen one. This Instagram video of a cat named Chase refusing to let go of his hooman is a perfect example of this behaviour. After watching the clip, you may find your heart melting into a puddle.
The clip starts with Chase hugging his hooman tightly. Every time the woman tries to remove Chase from her lap, he makes his denial clear with a stern meow.
“He legit said no,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
Check out the video:
Shared on February 19, the clip has garnered over two million views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the kitty’s clinginess. Many expressed how they related to Chase’s behaviour around his human. Others simply dropped heart emojis to show their liking for the video.
“I love every second of this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww I wish had a cat like Chase,” commented another. “If a cat would do that to me I’d never move again,” declared a third.
What do you think of this adorable clip?
