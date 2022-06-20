Cat works out on a rotating chair, watch this adorably loving video

The Internet is full of cute cat videos and if you are looking for a video of a feline to beat Monday blues, then this just may be the right content for you. Shared on Reddit, a clip shows a cat working out on a chair. The video is winning people's hearts left, right and centre, and it may amaze you too. There are chances that you may end up watching the video more than once.

"He's just working out in grandpa's chair," reads the caption of the video posted on Reddit by the user named someone with nothing. The video shows a cat working out on a chair rotating anti-clockwise, and what amuses the netizens is how perfectly she follows the rotating chair.

Watch the cat video here:

The cat video was shared on Reddit a few hours ago. Since being shared, the video has managed to gain 7,139 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“I'll be up on the chair, just working on my fitness,” commented a user. “When I get over there, ohh it’s on,” shared another. “Treadmill in the Round,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorably loving cat video?