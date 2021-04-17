Cat’s reaction on being told ‘it’s not time to eat’ is hilariously cute. Watch

Cats may or may not rule your heart but one thing is certain that the videos showcasing different antics of the felines rule the Internet. Probably, that is the reason this video of a cat and its reaction on being said to wait for its food has now won people over – and left them chuckling hard too.

Though it’s unknown who captured the video or when it was first shared, the clip has now created a stir after being posted on Twitter.

“Poor kitty,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The caption also urges people to put their sounds on and you might just want to do that to enjoy the video.

The clip opens to show a sweet white and brown furred cat. An individual, who is not visible in the frame, asks the feline, “Do you wanna eat?” To which, the cat goes “Meow.” However, the individual says, “No, it’s not time. You just ate.” It is the cat’s reaction after that statement which may make you say “Aww,” repeatedly and also make you giggle at the same time.

Take a look:

Since being posted some five hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 18,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. From demanding that the kitty should be fed to saying what would their pet felines do, people shared all sorts of comments.

“This kitty would be eating again if it was mine!” wrote a Twitter user. “You give that cat some food right now!” shared another. “The tiny little mlem at the end,” said a third. To which, an individual replied “The essence of disappointment.”

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON