CBSE announces class 12 evaluation criteria, people flood Twitter with memes
trending

CBSE announces class 12 evaluation criteria, people flood Twitter with memes

After CBSE announced the evaluation criteria of class 12, several hilarious memes surfaced on Twitter about students’ reactions towards the decision.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:25 PM IST
One of the memes on Twitter about the CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria(Twitter/@sweater_tweeter)

In the wake of the pandemic, class 12 board examinations were canceled by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Weeks after the announcement, CBSE informed the Supreme Court on June 17 that the final result of Class 12 students will be evaluated based on their performance in classes 11 and 10, along with the marks they received in unit, term and practical examinations of class 12 until now. The results are expected to be out by July 31.

Right after the announcement, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions on the evaluation criteria and many did it using memes. As the platform flooded with rib-tickling memes, #CBSE also started trending.

Take a look at some of the funniest memes shared on Twitter:

While some netizens laughed at the hilarious memes, others said that they can understand the reactions of the students. “Poor class 12 students,” one commented. “Udaalo sab mazaak hum masoom bachon ka (Yeah, go ahead and make fun of innocent students like us)” another joked.

What do you think about the memes?

Topics
twitter meme class 12 board exam
