CBSE presents evaluation criteria for Class 12 before Supreme Court, says results to be out by July 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades or marks for Class 12 examinations. The court had on June 3 given two weeks time to the CBSE to place on record an evaluation formula for Class 12 students.

The board told the apex court that results of Class 12 will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10, Class 11 as well as Class 12, news agency ANI reported. While 30 per cent weightage will be given to students' performance in Class 10 and 11, their class 12 performance will carry a weightage of 40 per cent.

For Class 12, marks obtained in unit, term and practical examinations will be taken into account, it further reported.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that there may be a moderation committee to look into the difference in marking mechanism adopted by various schools to put all students as far as the awarding of final marks for Class 12 is concerned on a par, ANI reported.

He also said that the results will be declared by July 31.

The CBSE also said that for Classes 10 and 11, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered.

The Supreme Court gave prima facie approval to the assessment scheme, but asked the board to incorporate a dispute resolution mechanism for students aggrieved by it. The court will pass final orders on Monday.

The Class 12 exams were cancelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 after a high-level meeting. The examinations had to be cancelled due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The CBSE had on June 4 framed a high-powered committee for setting up well-defined objective criteria for CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. The 13-member panel, set up by the board for the purpose, was supposed to submit its report within 10 days, but asked for an extension of few days.

It was also decided in the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister that in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted in May-June and were postponed in view of the second wave of the pandemic. The CBSE had already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy.