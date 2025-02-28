Ceiling collapses during ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ screening, scary visuals surface: ‘Why I'm so paranoid’

In an unfortunate incident, the ceiling of a theatre screening the film Captain America: Brave New World collapsed onto the audience. The incident occurred at Liberty Cinema in downtown Wenatchee, Washington. The Wenatchee Fire Department responded to the accident and later reported that no one was injured. A firefighter looks at the screen, standing amid the mess caused by a ceiling collapse during the screening of Captain America: Brave New World. (Facebook/Wenatchee Valley Firefighters, Local 453 )

“At approximately 8 PM, Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a reported ceiling collapse at Liberty Cinema. Two people were inside the theater at the time, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. Talk about an interactive movie experience... just not the kind you want!” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

They also posted two visuals of the incident. One video shows the entire space filled with a heap of snapped planks and ceiling tiles. It also captures wooden planks poking through the ceiling. The fire department shared a picture that shows the scary moment after the collapse.

Who was in the theatre?

Wenatchee Valley Fire Battalion Chief Cam Phillips told NBC affiliate KING of Seattle that only a couple was present in the tether when the incident occurred.

“They heard some pops and cracking, and the gentleman stood up and took a peek,” Phillips told, adding, “[He] walked up toward the screen, and as he looked up, he said, ‘Run!’”

“We are really fortunate that this didn’t happen on a Friday night or a Saturday night when the theater was full,” Phillips continued.

How did social media react?

The post prompted a series of responses from people. An individual wrote, “The building was built in 1919. I'm surprised it was just the ceiling.” Another added, “Talk about wanting to watch the new Captain America in 3D! When Red Hulk smashed... But seriously, though, that sucks. Thank God nobody was hurt.” A third posted, “This is why I'm so paranoid. Taking a ceiling light to the face forever haunts you, lol.” A fourth shared, “Woah, glad no one was hurt!”

"We are all grateful that no one was injured when this occurred on Tuesday evening,” spokesperson Bryan Cook of Sun Basin Theatres, the company that owns the theatre, told NBC News.