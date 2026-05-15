CEO spends 96 lakh a year for roles that bring ‘zero revenue’, shares why

Many founders view hiring strictly through the lens of immediate ROI, prioritising roles that bring in direct revenue. However, a CEO is challenging this mindset by revealing that he spends ₹8 lakhs every month on employees who don't bring in a single rupee. By shifting his perspective on "support roles," he argues that the real cost isn't the salary paid, but the founder's time lost to administrative clutter.

Chandigarh-based founder and CEO Pratham Jindal. (LinkedIn/Pratham Jindal)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chandigarh-based founder and CEO Pratham Jindal wrote, “I pay ₹8 lakhs every month to people who don't bring in a single rupee for Praper. Before you think I've lost my mind, hear me out. There are two types of hires you'll make as a founder: 1. Revenue roles. 2. Support roles.”

Also Read: Bengaluru CEO hails school for teaching financial literacy to his 6-year-old son: ‘UPI, BHIM, savings’

In the rest of the LinkedIn post, he explained his reasoning. “Revenue roles include editors, designers, salespeople - they directly make the business money, so every founder prioritises them. The ROI is visible. But when it comes to support roles like HR, admin, IT, founder’s office, content and office operations - most founders hesitate. Nobody looks at them and says: ‘This person made us ₹20 lakhs this quarter.’ So founders keep delaying those hires. And I've been guilty of that too.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jindal continued, “Until I realised I was spending hours every week on things like:-Handling payroll issues -Coordinating interviews -Following up with vendors -Approving invoices at 11 p.m.” How did he handle the issues? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jindal continued, “Until I realised I was spending hours every week on things like:-Handling payroll issues -Coordinating interviews -Following up with vendors -Approving invoices at 11 p.m.” How did he handle the issues? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The entrepreneur shared a simple formula. “So I came up with a simple way to know when it's time to bring them in: Write down every task you handle in a week. Next to each one, note how much time it takes. If your list is eating up 8-10 hours per week, it's time to hire for the support roles. Because your biggest resource isn't money. It's your time and bandwidth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The entrepreneur shared a simple formula. “So I came up with a simple way to know when it's time to bring them in: Write down every task you handle in a week. Next to each one, note how much time it takes. If your list is eating up 8-10 hours per week, it's time to hire for the support roles. Because your biggest resource isn't money. It's your time and bandwidth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He concludes the post by saying, “That’s why I no longer see those ₹8 lakhs as an expense.” The CEO also posted a picture of himself along with a text insert that read: “I pay ₹96L/year for roles that bring in zero revenue. And I don't regret it at all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concludes the post by saying, “That’s why I no longer see those ₹8 lakhs as an expense.” The CEO also posted a picture of himself along with a text insert that read: “I pay ₹96L/year for roles that bring in zero revenue. And I don't regret it at all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “For most early founders, it's recruitment coordination. It quietly eats 6-8 hours a week, feels urgent every time, but never feels important enough to hire for. Until it's too late.” Another posted, “The hardest hires to justify are always the ones that make everything else work quietly in the background. Nobody celebrates the HR person who fixed payroll. But everyone feels it when payroll breaks at month's end.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ‘We are not warriors’: Founder shares team’s Slack-based ‘grind, normal, survival’ modes to prevent burnout

A third commented, “Builders create scalable growth, while support sustains the system around it. That’s why companies often see them differently in the value chain and outsource support first. Controversial, maybe, but leverage and necessity aren’t always rewarded equally.”

A fourth expressed, “So true, having worked in admin, I’ve seen firsthand how much mental energy founders waste on tasks that could be easily delegated. It’s not just about the 8–10 hours saved, it’s about the stress removed so you can focus on the big picture.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON