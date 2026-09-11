CEO surprises brother working as Emirates cabin crew on US-bound flight, captures ‘priceless reaction’

A CEO turned an ordinary flight into a memorable family moment after surprising his brother, who works as a cabin crew member with Emirates. Khalifa Raqeem, who was travelling to the United States, revealed that his brother had no idea he would be on the same flight.

A CEO left his Emirates flight attendant brother surprised after unexpectedly appearing on board during his shift. (Instagram/khalifafmaker)

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(Also read: 5-year-old girl volunteers as Emirates cabin crew, internet calls her ‘cutest crew ever’)

Raqeem documented the surprise in a video shared on Instagram, showing himself boarding the aircraft and looking around for his brother before finally spotting him among the cabin crew.

"Guys, I'm going to the US, and on the Emirates flight I'm taking, my brother is part of the cabin crew; he doesn't know that I'm also on this same flight, so I want to see his reaction. Guys, I've boarded the flight, I'm trying to find him. Guys, I spotted him from a distance, now I'm heading over to him," he says in the video.

Brother's reaction caught on camera

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{{^usCountry}} Raqeem then walks towards his brother, who appears to be busy with his duties and unaware of what is about to happen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raqeem then walks towards his brother, who appears to be busy with his duties and unaware of what is about to happen. {{/usCountry}}

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The moment he notices Raqeem, his expression immediately changes as he appears genuinely surprised to see his brother standing in front of him on the aircraft.

The two then greet each other warmly and share a hug. The video also shows them smiling and posing together for photographs after the unexpected reunion.

Raqeem kept the caption of the Instagram post short, writing simply, "priceless reaction".

The surprise appeared to work exactly as planned, with his brother seemingly having no clue that Raqeem would be travelling on the flight until the two came face to face.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

The sweet moment also drew reactions from Instagram users, who were delighted by the brothers' unexpected meeting. One person wrote, "This is so wholesome!" Another commented, "He looked genuinely shocked." A third user said, "Such a beautiful moment!" while another added, "This made my day."

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The clip adds to the growing number of social media videos featuring surprise reunions between family members, particularly those separated by work or travel.

(Also read: Passenger surprises Emirates flight attendant with hand-drawn portrait mid-flight: ‘Returned her smile on paper’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)