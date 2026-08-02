Chandigarh COO says employee quit because he found the city 'too boring': 'Delhi jaisa kuch nahi hai'

A Chandigarh-based executive has sparked a discussion online after claiming that an employee resigned because working in the city was "too boring."

The exec said that the experience made him notice what he described as a recurring pattern. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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In a post on LinkedIn, Jatin Gulati, COO of Praper Media, shared the incident, saying that the employee believed Chandigarh lacked the energy and pace of Delhi.

"One of our employees resigned because working here was 'too boring'. According to him, Chandigarh mei Delhi jaisa kuch nahi hai. Fair enough. Everyone has preferences. But tbh, I don't think this was really about Chandigarh," Gulati wrote.

He said that the experience made him notice what he described as a recurring pattern. "Some people enter a new place and immediately start exploring. Others wait for the place to entertain them. Aur ye pattern kaam pe bhi dikhta hai," he wrote.

Gulati said that the same mindset extends to work, where some people focus on what's missing while others try to make the best of the opportunities available to them. "Some people get stuck on what's missing. Better clients. Better processes. Better opportunities. Others look at the same situation and ask: 'Okay, how do I make the most of what I have?'" he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He concluded by saying that no city, company or career is perfect. "The people who grow are the ones who learn to make the most of where they are. So no... I don't think Chandigarh made him leave. I think his mindset did," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concluded by saying that no city, company or career is perfect. "The people who grow are the ones who learn to make the most of where they are. So no... I don't think Chandigarh made him leave. I think his mindset did," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

The post drew mixed reactions from LinkedIn users, with many arguing that the issue was one of personal preference rather than mindset.

One user wrote, "thodha bitter lagega but sach hai... a person who has grown up working in a fast-paced environment won't be able to adjust to a slow-paced environment. paisa aajkal har company achha de rahi hai, but a livable work environment nahi hota."

"I don't think it's about mindset it's about preference. And I think you are just trying to see it from your perspective, try to see and understand his perspective," commented another.

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"Don't get me wrong Sir but if no city, career or company will ever be perfect, then why most of the IT professionals desire to relocate to Bangalore for good infrastructure and pay. In additon, I do understand that almost every career has challenges at the beginning, but sir there are some people who take some time to explore roles till they find the perfect one for themselves and i think there is nothing wrong about it. And as far as company is concerned, almost everyone has flaws but there are a few who really value their employee, make sure their efforts don't go unnoticed and feel ignored. And sir making the most of where they are might work for some people but not for all," wrote a third user.

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Others sided with Gulati. "Every place has something to offer if you're willing to explore," one user wrote, while another added, "I've literally worked everywhere, and wish I could work on projects and live in Chandigarh."