Chandigarh man’s reaction after Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai respond to his post

It is not everyday that two of the world’s most influential CEOs respond to your post. So when that happened with a Chandigarh man, his excitement was understandable. Deepak Kumaar, a Chandigarh-based content creator, can now add a new achievement to his social media cred - having Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai respond to his X post. Sundar Pichai (L) is the CEO of Google, while Elon Musk (R) owns social media giant X (formerly Twitter)(Reuters)

Curious about how it happened? Read on to find out.

On December 17, Deepak Kumaar shared a post on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X. He posted a video that shows Jasprit Bumrah asking a journalist to use Google to understand his batting prowess.

The video is from a press conference that took place on Day 3 of the test series against Australia. During the press conference, a reporter asked Bumrah: “What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?”

Bumrah, who holds the record for most runs in an over in Tests, was not amused to have his batting skills called into question and asked the journalist to use Google. "It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story,” the Indian cricketer responded.

Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk react

Deepak Kumaar’s video of Jasprit Bumrah earned a response from the CEO of Google himself. Sundar Pichai took to the comments section to say that he had indeed Googled Bumrah’s batting stats.

"I did Google it. Anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93. Saving the follow on with Deep!" Pichai wrote on X on Monday.

Elon Musk, who owns X, responded to Pichai's post in just 12 minutes with a one-word response. “Nice,” said the CEO of Tesla.

Chandigarh-based Deepak Kumaar was evidently surprised to see such high-profile names commenting on his post. He expressed his amazement on Instagram and X.

“Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai retweeted my tweet?” he posted on Instagram Stories, using a number of question marks to emphasize his surprise.

According to Kumaar's Instagram profile, he is a content creator. He has over 87,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform.