Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai react to Jasprit Bumrah's 'Google it' remark on his batting skills

On Sunday, during a press conference on Day 3 of the ongoing test series against Australia, a reporter asked Bumrah, 31, about his assessment of the Indian batting considering conditions at the Gabba.

"What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?" the reporter asked.

Bumrah, who holds the record for most runs in an over in Tests, said, "It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story.”

Elon Musk backs Sundar Pichai’s praise for Jasprit Bumrah

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an avid cricket fan, watched the clip of Bumrah's answer and took to X.

"I did Google it. Anyone who can hook Cummins for a six knows how to bat! Well done @Jaspritbumrah93. Saving the follow on with Deep!" Pichai wrote on X on Monday.

Elon Musk, who owns X, responded to Pichai's post in just 12 minutes with a one-word response.

"Nice," said Musk.

To this, Pichai told Musk that they must watch a South Africa vs India cricket match some day.

"Gotta watch a SA-IND game one day at Newlands or Wanderers," Pichai said.

Musk, 53, was born and raised in South Africa.

Earlier in the day, Google India too responded on their X account after Bumrah's rescue act with the bat, and wrote, “I only believe in Jassi Bhai”.