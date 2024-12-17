Google delivers million-dollar reply to Jasprit Bumrah's 'search it' remark flaunting his batting skills

Jasprit Bumrah displayed his batting prowess when the chips were down and helped India avoid a follow-on in the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane. Bumrah held his ground when Team India was in a tricky position and remained unbeaten on ten at stumps on Day 4. Bumrah shared an unbeaten 39-run stand for the 10th wicket with Akash Deep to help India rescue Australia's lead under 200. Akash was unbeaten on 27, with Bumrah on 10, the tailenders having pushed India to 252 for nine, still 193 runs behind Australia's first innings 445. India's Akash Deep, left, fist bumps with batting partner Jasprit Bumrah during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.(AP)

Bumrah's batting effort came a day after he reminded everyone of his batting prowess during a press conference after Day 3's play at the Gabba. A reporter asked Bumrah about his assessment of the Indian batting considering conditions at the Gabba. The Indian paceman made sure everyone was aware of his special record as a batter. He holds the record for most runs in an over in Tests - 35 runs against Stuart Broad.

Reporter: "Hi, Jasprit. What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, but what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?"

Bumrah: “It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story.”

Google India responded on their X account after Bumrah's rescue act with the bat on Tuesday and wrote, “I only believe in Jassi Bhai”

Bumrah has been the standout bowler in the series, currently leading the bowling chart with 18 wickets so far, but the other Indian bowlers have struggled to make a mark in the series so far.

Rahul-Jadeja lead India's fightback

Meanwhile, resuming the morning at 51-4, Rahul was dropped on the first ball of the day when Steve Smith somehow missed a simple catch at first slip. Rahul took advantage of it and went on to score 84 runs off 139 balls to lead India's fightback, while Ravindra Jadeja also scored 77 runs off 123 balls to put the innings back on the track. At the end of day, Akash smashed Cummins over deep mid-wicket for a massive six before umpires took them from the field for bad light with India 252-9, trailing by 193 runs.