Chandrayaan-3 prototype installed at Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Chennai

A Ganesh Chathurthi pandal in Chennai has installed a Chandrayaan-3 rocket prototype. What’s more is that the prototype is not just a stationery display, but it is also movable. A video of the pandal is doing the rounds on social media and is leaving people amazed by the installation.

Chandrayaan-3 prototype next to the pandal of Lord Ganesha. (X/@ANI)

“Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a model of Chandrayaan-3 rocket near Lord Ganesh idol in Keelkattalai is attracting people. A local designer, Shanmugam, has designed the rocket in honour of Chandrayaan-3, launched by the ISRO,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by ANI.

The video shows the model emitting smoke and steam, moving upward as if it’s about to launch into space.

Watch the video of this innovative pandal housing Chandrayaan-3 prototype here:

Since being shared on September 18 on X, the video has accumulated over one lakh views. Over 4,000 people liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Amazing!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Superb. Ganpati Bappa morya.”

“Sangam [confluence] of science and spirituality,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “ISRO is reaching new heights.”

“Wow. Where in Chennai? Would love to take the kids there,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this Chandrayaan-3 prototype?

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third mission to the moon. It was launched on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. After successfully inserting into the lunar orbit on August 5, the spacecraft achieved a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon on August 23. With this, India became the first country to do so on the south pole and the fourth to soft-land an uncrewed craft on the lunar surface.

