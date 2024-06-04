ChatGPT down? Users flock to X with memes, reactions on OpenAI’s chatbot: ‘Force me to think for myself’

OpenAI’s popular AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, is currently inaccessible for many users. While some cannot access the website, others cannot generate responses. A few who can access the website say that the enter button is unresponsive. ChatGPT is down for many users. (AP)

According to Downdetector, a real-time problem and outage monitoring platform, users started facing issues with ChatGPT around 12 pm IST. The maximum outages were reported half an hour later.

Around 81 per cent of people said that they are facing issues with ChatGPT, 14 per cent with the website, and 5 per cent with the app.

(This is a developing story)