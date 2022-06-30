Chef creates chocolate dragon with smoke coming out of its mouth. Watch viral video

Mythical creatures dragons almost never fail to evoke a sense of amazement among people. Probably that is the reason, there are numerous paintings, sculptures, and even toys of dragons that are available. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it shows a creation by chef Amaury Guichon. He shared a video showcasing a chocolate dragon that he created. Besides its intricate design, what has intrigued people about the sculpture is how smoke comes out of its mouth.

“Chocolate Dragon! The very first wall mounted showpiece! I love the smoke pouring out of the mouth,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show him creating the dragon piece by piece. At one point, he also mounts the semi-finished structure on the wall. The video ends with smoke coming out of it.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than eight million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also left people stunned and many took to comments section to showcase their reactions.

“Omg!” shared an Instagram user. “This is impossible,” expressed another. “Absolutely stunning...,” commented a third. “Absolutely amazing!!! My kids just love your work!!! Is gorgeous,” posted a fourth. “Can’t think that is a chocolate, looks like a statue, you are an amazing artist. Wow,” wrote a fifth.

He also shared another post containing a picture and a video of his creation. “Chocolate Dragon! Swipe left to take a closer look! This time I tried something new and it turned out extremely difficult to create a wall mounted chocolate showpiece that big! I love the final result with the smoke pouring out of the mouth!” he wrote.

The post too gathered similar comments of appreciation. “You are great,” commented an Instgaram user. “No limits at all,” expressed another. “Love this. You are truly amazing!!!!” wrote a third. Many showcased their reactions using fire or heart emoticons.

Amaury Guichon’s Instagram page is filled with stunning and mind-blowing videos that show him creating different kinds of sculptures using nothing but chocolate. Those videos are absolutely incredible to watch.

