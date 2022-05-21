Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Chef Kunal Kapur’s relatable ‘food shayari’ prompts people to share theirs
trending

Chef Kunal Kapur’s relatable ‘food shayari’ prompts people to share theirs

Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to share is relatable ‘food shayari’ that prompted people to share theirs.
Chef Kunal Kapur's relatable ‘food shayari’ may leave you chuckling.(HT File Photo)
Published on May 21, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Chef Kunal Kapur’s latest post on Instagram is creating quite a buzz, especially among the foodies. In the post, he gave a twist to a popular Hindi song to come up with a poem that also mentions fries. There is a chance that you will relate to the post just like others.

“Isn't this #motivation for all foodies?” he wrote. In the next line he also added that he will pin the best comment on his Insta Stories. “Share any food shayari with us in the comments section. The best one will be pinned and shared on my story,” he added.

An image he posted shows his ‘food shayari’. It is written giving a twist to the lyrics of the film Kal Ho Naa Ho’s title track.

Take a look at the post Kunal Kapur shared:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared about eight hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Khata rahe mera dil ...ice cream hi meri manzil .... kabhi biite naa ye paste kabhi biite naa ye paneer .... khata rahe mera dil,” wrote an Instagram user giving a twist to the lyrics of the popular song Gaata Rahe Mera Dil. “Mein akele hi coffee hun! Chahe koi aur sath ho na ho, bus mein akele hi coffee hun…!!” posted another. “Full song should be reprised!!!” expressed a third. “Awesome,” praised a fourth.

What do you think of Kunal Kapur’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram kunal kapur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP