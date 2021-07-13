Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

If a majority of posts on your social media feed involve food, chances are you’ve already seen creations by Amaury Guichon. The chef’s Instagram feed is a treat for any chocolate lover as he creates some stunning masterpieces using chocolate. From a life-sized lion to the Statue of Liberty to a Ferris wheel, Guichon has created some wonderful chocolate sculptures. The latest addition to this list is one of a bald eagle.

In a post put up recently on his Instagram page, Guichon shared a video that shows him creating the bald eagle perched on a tree. He mentions in his caption that he created as many as 1,700 chocolate feathers to complete the masterpiece.

“Chocolate Bald Eagle! 1700 chocolate feathers later…” he wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

Watch the interesting video of Amaury Guichon creating the chocolate bald eagle:





Shared some 15 hours ago, the video has already collected over 2.5 lakh likes and a flurry of comments. While many have used emoticons to express their reactions, others have showered praise for the stunning creation.

“So flawless,” commented an Instagram user. “Insane, mind blowing,” reacted another. “Extraordinary!” posted a third. “Impressive as ever,” added a fourth. Man... your work is AMAZING. Such a masterpiece,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think about this chocolate bald eagle?

