Chennai man shares ‘small things’ he loves about Bengaluru after 1.5 years in city: ‘People often ignore them’

Bengaluru often finds itself at the centre of online conversations over traffic congestion, rising rents, infrastructure problems and long commutes. However, a Chennai man who has been living in the Karnataka capital for around one-and-a-half years has shared a refreshing take on the city, highlighting several everyday things he believes people often overlook.

A Chennai man shared the small things he loved about Bengaluru, from BBMP parks and buses to affordable food. (Representational image generated using AI)

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In a Reddit post titled, “Small things I love about Bengaluru as a migrant that people often ignore,” the man acknowledged that many complaints about the city are valid but said Bengaluru also has plenty to appreciate.

“Traffic, garbage issues and corruption are rampant there too, just that the system hasn't been overloaded with migrants like me. This is the case with most Indian cities. Anyway, here's my list,” he wrote while comparing Bengaluru with his hometown, Chennai.

Small parks, affordable food and weekend getaways

Among the things he appreciates most are Bengaluru’s smaller BBMP parks located within residential neighbourhoods. Unlike popular destinations such as Lalbagh and Cubbon Park, he said these compact parks with trees and benches have become part of his daily life.

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{{^usCountry}} “I've been on dates, gone for jogs or just meandered around on lazy weekend afternoons when the weather is nice,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I've been on dates, gone for jogs or just meandered around on lazy weekend afternoons when the weather is nice,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also praised the city’s Darshini and Udupi food culture, particularly for offering affordable and hygienic vegetarian meals. Recalling his time as an intern, he added, “When I used to be an underpaid intern, the ₹80 meals in Udupi saved my life.”

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The Reddit user also appreciated Bengaluru’s connectivity with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Goa, describing KSRTC buses as “a boon”.

Bengaluru’s buses and temples earn praise

Another highlight for him is the 500-series bus network along the Outer Ring Road. While some of his colleagues depend on cabs and bike taxis, he said an AC bus arrives every few minutes and gets him to work for ₹30. “No surge pricing, nothing,” he added.

He also highlighted Bengaluru’s temples and traditional markets, saying they offer a different side of a city widely associated with IT companies and pubs. “I just want to spread some positivity,” he concluded.

Take a look here at the post:

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Internet reacts

The post drew appreciative reactions from Reddit users. One person wrote, “Finally, some Bengaluru appreciation!”

(Also read: Chennai entrepreneur recalls L&T job with 10-14 hour workdays, 6.5-day weeks: ‘This was from 1986-94’)

Another remarked, “The weather makes those evening walks special.”

A third user agreed with his point about public transport, saying, “KSRTC connectivity is genuinely amazing.”

Another summed up the sentiment around the post, writing, “This is the Bengaluru I love too.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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