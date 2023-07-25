Chick becomes pillow for a sleepy puppy, melts hearts online

Are you feeling blue as you trudge along on yet another monotonous day? Do you need something to boost your mood? If the answer is yes, we have a very cute video that will ease your mood. It features a cute chick and an adorable puppy, but they’re not just goofing around. The video captures the chick being a true friend to the puppy by providing comfort to it. Wondering how? Well, by acting as a soft pillow for the sleepy pup to rest its head on. It’s a sight that’s sure to put a smile on your face! The image, taken from the viral video, shows a puppy resting its head on the chick. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

“Twitter needs this,” reads the caption of the video shared on the micro-blogging platform by a user who goes by Buitengebieden. The video, which is a heartwarming display of friendship, opens to show the animals sitting side by side. But soon, the chick realizes that its furry companion needs some support and quickly adjusts itself to become a cosy pillow. By the end of the video, the puppy dozes off.

Watch the adorably cute video featuring the friendship between a chick and a puppy right here:

The video was shared on July 23. It has since accumulated over 22 million views and still counting. The cute video has raked a number of likes and retweets. The video is such that many couldn’t stop themselves from sharing the comments.

Check out a few reactions to this video that captures a heartwarming moment between a chick and a puppy below:

A Twitter user wrote, “Yes, yes it does, thank you,” with a heart emoticon. “Agreed. This is really nice,” posted another. A third expressed, “Me trying to stay awake at work.” “This is so sweet,” shared a fourth. A fifth added, “We all need this!” “Thank you for blessing my timeline,” commented a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Omg! Adorable!” Did the video make you smile?

