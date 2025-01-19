Children's book author ran house of horrors, adopted kids were starved, locked up and beaten

A Florida-based children’s book author and her husband have been sentenced to 10 years in prison after they pled guilty to abusing their three adopted children. The author of “A Real Friend" Jennifer Wolfthal and her husband, Joseph Wolfthal have been sentenced to over a decade in prison.(X/@TaraBull808)

The author of “A Real Friend" Jennifer Wolfthal and her husband, Joseph Wolfthal, an engineer for Lockheed Martin, were charged with child abused and neglect.

Children abused, starved at home

The Florida police began investigating the couple in 2021 after their 8-year-old unconscious daughter had to be taken to the hospital with organ failure and multiple injuries.

The little girl was diagnosed with pneumonia and liver failure. At the time of admission, she was also malnourished, covered in bruises, a skin infection and multiple open wounds.

Police officers said that it seemed unlikely that any of the injuries, which included a broken tooth and lip laceration, were caused by falling down.

After the hospital visit, the author was arrested. Their other two adopted children – a 9-year-old and 11-year-old were also taken from their home. They revealed the level of abuse they faced at the hands of their adoptive parents.

House of horrors

They told police that they were regularly locked in their rooms and punished.

They were once made to write “I’m a fool” over and over, records show. The couple likely starved the two children as they too displayed “symptoms of malnourishment, bruises and lack of care.”

The doorknobs on the children’s bedrooms were installed backwards, with the locks on the outside. “The Wolfthals will spend significant time in prison while it protects the already-traumatized victims from the stress of having to testify,” a spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office said.

The published of Wolfthal’s book has decided to stop the sale of her book. "We were made aware of horrific news regarding one-time Clavis’ author Jennifer Wolfthal’s arrest and strongly condemn child abuse, abandonment and neglect, today and always. We will do what’s within our power to cease commercialization of her book further," they said.