Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi
Chilling footage: Woman pulled to safety by locals and NDRF from flooded river in Gaya

BySakshi Sah
Jun 19, 2025 05:38 PM IST

Gaya and adjoining regions have been experiencing continuous rains for the last couple of days.

Continuous rainfall in Gaya in Bihar over the past few days caused a sudden rise in the water level of the Falgu River. The water level in the Falgu River had been rising slowly due to scattered rainfall. But on Thursday, it crossed the danger mark and flooded nearby areas suddenly. The quick action of locals helped save lives before the situation became worse.

A video shows rescue efforts as rain floods hit Gaya region.(Screengrab X/@PTI_News)
A video shows rescue efforts as rain floods hit Gaya region.(Screengrab X/@PTI_News)

A video of the rescue operation was posted by news agency PTI on X (formerly Twitter), showing locals and NDRF personnel working together to save people trapped in the rising water.

The video captures the tense moments as ropes were thrown from the bridge to pull stranded individuals to safety, with water flowing swiftly around them.

Also Read: Viral video shows Mumbai's Powai Lake overflowing after relentless rain: 'Reached its capacity'

Take a look at the video here: 

"Some people informed that a few individuals were stuck in the river. Four-five of us reached here and rescued them. About 12-13 people were rescued," a rescuer told PTI during the operation.

Several villages cut off after pontoon bridge washes away:

Several villages in Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts in Uttar Pradesh were cut off from their tehsil headquarters after a pontoon bridge over the Narayani river was washed away on Wednesday. 

The water level rose sharply due to heavy rainfall and water release from Nepal, making it difficult for people in remote areas to travel.

Also Read: Man rescued from Japan’s tallest peak goes back up to retrieve his phone, has to be rescued again

More rain likely in UP as Ayodhya sees the highest rainfall:

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest rainfall with 25.8 mm, followed by Churk with 5.6 mm and Sultanpur with 5.2 mm. Starting today, the state is likely to see more widespread rain. 

Weather officials have also warned of possible thunderstorms and lightning. Some areas may receive heavy to very heavy rain between 19 and 22 June.

News / Trending / Chilling footage: Woman pulled to safety by locals and NDRF from flooded river in Gaya
Follow Us On