China cafe serves coffee made with eggs brewed in child urine, withdraws after backlash

A cafe in China has withdrawn an unconventional drink after it triggered criticism online for featuring eggs brewed in child urine. According to the South China Morning Post, the eatery had introduced an unusual twist on the Americano, topping it with so-called “child urine eggs” - a traditional local delicacy believed to be of nutritional value. The cafe sold more than 100 cups a day on weekends before it was pulled from the menu. (Freepik/Representational image )

The outlet claimed that the drink was popular among customers. It was priced at 28 yuan (around ₹380), and the cafe sold more than 100 cups a day on weekends before it was pulled from the menu.

The eggs were roasted before being placed on top of the coffee to give them a crispy texture. Customers could either eat the egg separately or mix it into the drink, according to staff.

Child urine eggs are a long-standing speciality in Dongyang, in Zhejiang province, where they are believed to have health benefits, the South China Morning Post reported. Locals claim that urine collected from boys under the age of 10 can help prevent fatigue in spring and heatstroke during summer.

The practice is said to date back to the Song dynasty (960–1279). According to local lore, an army general once demanded eggs from villagers, only to discover they had been boiled in child urine. When angered, he was told the preparation had medicinal value, including preventing leg pain.

The dish was later recognised as part of Dongyang’s intangible cultural heritage in 2008, and child urine has also been referenced in some traditional Chinese medicine practices.

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Health concerns raised However, despite its cultural roots, medical experts have raised concerns over its safety. Huang Jian, a nephrologist at Jinhua Municipal Central Hospital, said he would not recommend consuming the eggs. “Urine is human waste that contains nothing beneficial to us,” he said, per the outlet.

Drink withdrawn after online backlash The beverage drew strong reactions online after videos and posts about it began circulating. “Can the hygiene of the child urine eggs be guaranteed?” one user asked. “I am local but I have never tried child urine eggs before. It feels too scary for me,” commented another.

The cafe has since removed the drink from its offerings.