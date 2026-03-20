China cafe serves coffee made with eggs brewed in child urine, withdraws after backlash
A cafe in China has withdrawn coffee topped with eggs brewed in child urine after backlash.
A cafe in China has withdrawn an unconventional drink after it triggered criticism online for featuring eggs brewed in child urine. According to the South China Morning Post, the eatery had introduced an unusual twist on the Americano, topping it with so-called “child urine eggs” - a traditional local delicacy believed to be of nutritional value.
The outlet claimed that the drink was popular among customers. It was priced at 28 yuan (around ₹380), and the cafe sold more than 100 cups a day on weekends before it was pulled from the menu.
The eggs were roasted before being placed on top of the coffee to give them a crispy texture. Customers could either eat the egg separately or mix it into the drink, according to staff.
Child urine eggs are a long-standing speciality in Dongyang, in Zhejiang province, where they are believed to have health benefits, the South China Morning Post reported. Locals claim that urine collected from boys under the age of 10 can help prevent fatigue in spring and heatstroke during summer.
The practice is said to date back to the Song dynasty (960–1279). According to local lore, an army general once demanded eggs from villagers, only to discover they had been boiled in child urine. When angered, he was told the preparation had medicinal value, including preventing leg pain.
The dish was later recognised as part of Dongyang’s intangible cultural heritage in 2008, and child urine has also been referenced in some traditional Chinese medicine practices.
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Health concerns raised
However, despite its cultural roots, medical experts have raised concerns over its safety. Huang Jian, a nephrologist at Jinhua Municipal Central Hospital, said he would not recommend consuming the eggs. “Urine is human waste that contains nothing beneficial to us,” he said, per the outlet.
Drink withdrawn after online backlash
The beverage drew strong reactions online after videos and posts about it began circulating. “Can the hygiene of the child urine eggs be guaranteed?” one user asked. “I am local but I have never tried child urine eggs before. It feels too scary for me,” commented another.
The cafe has since removed the drink from its offerings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More