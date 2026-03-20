China man survives eight years with 12 cm metal chopstick lodged in throat, undergoes successful surgery

A Chinese man has shocked the internet after living for eight years with a metal chopstick stuck in his throat. Wang occasionally felt the chopstick in his throat but considered it a normal reaction to drinking. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the 12cm-long chopstick was only recently removed during surgery at Dalian Municipal Central Hospital in northeastern Liaoning province.

The man, surnamed Wang, accidentally swallowed a chopstick while eating and drinking alcohol eight years ago.

At the time, he felt some pain but had no trouble breathing. Doctors suggested a surgical procedure that would have involved cutting the side of his neck to remove the object.

Wang, however, refused and decided to leave the chopstick where it was.

In the following years, Wang, who struggled with alcohol, occasionally felt the chopstick in his throat but considered it a normal reaction to drinking. “He endured the discomfort,” a doctor at the hospital said, “and did not seek further treatment until recently.”

His experience has shocked internet users, according to Daxiang News.

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12cm chopstick removed safely: Wang only went back to the hospital when he began experiencing sharp pain every morning.

The discomfort increased when he swallowed food or drink and eased somewhat after rest. This prompted him to visit Dalian Municipal Central Hospital in early March.

Doctors were surprised when Wang revealed that the chopstick had been in his throat for eight years.

An examination showed that the metal chopstick was lodged in the soft palate area of his throat. Fortunately, the surrounding mucous membrane was not injured, his organs had not shifted, and his vocal cords were functioning normally.

Wang still did not want surgery that involved cutting his neck, so the doctors opted for a minimally invasive procedure through his mouth. The operation was successful, with only a small amount of bleeding.

The 12cm-long chopstick was removed safely, and Wang recovered well, being discharged from the hospital a few days later.

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Social media users react in shock: The story has quickly become an online sensation. Many internet users expressed disbelief that Wang could live with a metal chopstick in his throat for so long.

One wrote, “12cm long. My God, it is so long. How did he endure it for such a long time?” Another said, “I felt pain when simply reading this story.” A third asked, “I wonder how he managed to swallow it?”