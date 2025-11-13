Chinese man weighing 130 kg dies after gastric bypass surgery meant to impress girlfriend’s parents

A 36-year-old Chinese man who underwent gastric bypass surgery in the hope of making a favourable impression on his girlfriend’s parents has died, prompting questions from his family about pre operative assessment and post operative care. A Chinese man trying to impress his girlfriend’s parents died after gastric bypass surgery.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Struggles with weight and hope for a new beginning

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the man, referred to by the pseudonym Li Jiang, was from Xinxiang in Henan province. Standing 174 centimetres tall and weighing more than 130 kilograms, he had grappled for years with obesity and difficulty controlling his eating habits. His older brother told media outlets that Li had recently begun a promising relationship and that both families were preparing to meet.

“Things were going well, so he wanted to slim down before meeting the parents. He did it because he was preparing for marriage,” his brother said.

Decision for surgery and sudden decline

Li was admitted to the Ninth People’s Hospital in Zhengzhou on September 30 for gastric bypass surgery. The procedure was performed on October 2 and was reported to be successful. He spent time in the intensive care unit for observation before being shifted to a general ward the next day.

However, SCMP reported that his condition unexpectedly deteriorated on October 4. At around 6.40am he was discovered not breathing and was rushed back to the intensive care unit for emergency treatment. Despite medical efforts, he died on October 5 due to respiratory failure.

Medical history and family concerns

Medical records showed that Li had experienced progressive weight gain over the past year and suffered from loud snoring during sleep. He had been diagnosed with metabolic syndrome and also had hypertension and a fatty liver, conditions that could complicate surgery and recovery.

Following his death, his family questioned whether the hospital had adequately evaluated his overall health before approving the operation. They also raised concerns about how swiftly complications were recognised and treated.

Hospital response and autopsy request

The hospital told Jimu News, as cited by SCMP, that Li met clear clinical requirements for the surgery and that the medical team responded promptly when his condition worsened.

On October 10, Li’s family and the hospital jointly requested the local Health Commission to conduct an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

“The final autopsy report will serve as the most authoritative basis for determining the cause of death,” the hospital said, adding that it would assume full responsibility in line with the findings and applicable laws and regulations.