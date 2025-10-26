China unveils 'ghostlike' jellyfish robot designed for stealthy underwater monitoring

Chinese scientists have created a ghostlike jellyfish robot that can perform underwater missions. Known as an “underwater phantom,” the robot was created by Tao Kai in Xian, Shaanxi province.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Known as an “underwater phantom,” the robot was created by Tao Kai from Northwestern Polytechnical University’s School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in Xian, Shaanxi province.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the university says the device is almost indistinguishable from a real jellyfish when underwater, allowing it to monitor aquatic environments without disturbing marine life.

Ghostlike jellyfish for surveillance:

The robot’s transparent body, featuring an umbrella-like shape and delicate tentacles, is made from a hydrogel electrode material. It measures just 120mm (4.7 inches) across and weighs 56 grams (two ounces).

It moves using an electrostatic hydraulic actuator that mimics the way jellyfish muscles contract and relax. Using only 28.5 milliwatts of power, it creates almost no sound or physical disruption, making long-term operations possible.

In August, the bionic jellyfish robot appeared on a science programme on state broadcaster CCTV, alongside other bioinspired robots such as a robotic bird, locust, gecko, and fish.

Tao demonstrated that it could hover steadily in moving water and identify objects like the school emblem and clownfish.

The demonstration revealed that a nature-inspired robot could autonomously sense its surroundings and accurately identify specific targets.

During the programme, a team member said that the robot could help observe and track fish populations without interference.

The bionic jellyfish is fitted with a tiny camera and an AI chip. Machine learning lets it recognise specific underwater targets accurately.

Such robots highlight how scientists are increasingly turning to nature for inspiration, designing advanced machines that can move and operate quietly, efficiently, and intelligently in complex underwater environments.