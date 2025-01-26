China’s first corgi police dog Fuzai loses bonus for sleeping on duty, amuses internet

China’s first Corgi police dog, Fuzai, has captured attention on social media after losing its year-end bonus due to unorthodox behaviour. The canine officer, known for its unique charm, was penalised for falling asleep on duty and an unusual mishap of urinating in its food bowl, reported the South China Morning Post. Fuzai was born on August 28, 2023.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Fuzai, born on August 28, 2023, joined the police dog training base in Weifang, Shandong Province, in January 2024 as a four-month-old reserve explosives-detection operative. By March, the short-legged canine had become an internet sensation due to its endearing smile and impressive detection skills.

Fuzai was donated to the police dog training base after Zhao Qingshuai, a trainer from the Changle County Public Security Bureau, spotted its potential at a park when it was just two months old. The dog met the rigorous criteria for police dogs and graduated to full police dog status in October 2024.

Social handle

The Corgi’s achievements and daily life are regularly shared on the social media account “Corgi Police Dog Fuzai and Its Comrades,” managed by the Weifang Public Security Bureau. The account, followed by over 384,000 users, provides updates on Fuzai and other police dogs.

In a video posted on January 19, the bureau highlighted Fuzai’s contributions in 2024, including completing several security tasks and helping boost the profile of Weifang’s police dogs. For its efforts, Fuzai was rewarded with a red flower, toys, and treats.

A male officer in the video said, “Come on, let’s hold a meeting. You performed great this year. You passed the Level 4 assessment for police dogs. Not only that, you also successfully completed various security tasks and significantly helped promote Weifang’s police dogs. For these achievements, we reward you with a red flower and some canned snacks and toys.”

However, the officer added, “But because of your recent behaviour, being fatigued in the workplace and even urinating in your own dog basin, we had to criticise and confiscate your snacks as a penalty. You will keep only the red flower.”

The video shows a female officer playfully confiscating Fuzai’s snacks, which amused viewers. One online commenter said, “Poor Fuzai worked hard all year, only to lose its year-end bonus. I can relate so much.” Another wrote, “It peed in its own bowl, not in the bowl of its boss. Let my bestie take the punishment for it and return its bonus immediately!”

Amid the online buzz, the account later posted a follow-up video to reassure followers that Fuzai had received a generous Lunar New Year gift package. The package included Pacific herring, pumpkin soup, colourful dumplings, rabbit meatballs, and a pet-friendly version of the luxurious Chinese dish “Buddha Jumps Over the Wall.”