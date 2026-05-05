Chinese envoy witnesses Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, reflects on ancient India-China ties

China’s Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has shared glimpses of his visit to Varanasi, where he attended the iconic Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Chinese envoy shared pictures from Varanasi’s Ganga Aarti.(X/@China_Amb_India)

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Taking to X, the Chinese envoy posted pictures from the spiritual ceremony, capturing the lamps, crowd, rituals and the atmosphere along the banks of the Ganga.

In the caption of his post, Feihong wrote, “Witnessing the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi. Thousands gathered — fire, flowers, chanting, the sacred river. Standing here, I feel what connects us across the Himalayas: two of the world's oldest civilizations, still alive and still burning bright.”

Take a look here at the post:

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{{^usCountry}} The post soon drew attention on social media, with many users reacting to the ambassador’s words on India’s cultural heritage and the civilisational links between India and China. His post amassed more than 50,000 views and received several responses from users. Social media users react {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post soon drew attention on social media, with many users reacting to the ambassador’s words on India’s cultural heritage and the civilisational links between India and China. His post amassed more than 50,000 views and received several responses from users. Social media users react {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several users welcomed Xu Feihong’s appreciation of the spiritual ceremony. One user wrote, “Beautiful words. Varanasi truly represents the timeless soul of India.” Another said, “The Ganga Aarti is not just a ritual, it is an experience that stays with you forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users welcomed Xu Feihong’s appreciation of the spiritual ceremony. One user wrote, “Beautiful words. Varanasi truly represents the timeless soul of India.” Another said, “The Ganga Aarti is not just a ritual, it is an experience that stays with you forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third user reacted to the envoy’s reference to India and China as ancient civilisations and wrote, “Two old civilisations should always find ways to respect and understand each other.” Another comment read, “Glad to see the Chinese ambassador experiencing India’s spiritual heritage so closely.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third user reacted to the envoy’s reference to India and China as ancient civilisations and wrote, “Two old civilisations should always find ways to respect and understand each other.” Another comment read, “Glad to see the Chinese ambassador experiencing India’s spiritual heritage so closely.” {{/usCountry}}

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Some users also praised the visuals from the ghat. A user added, “This is the cultural strength of India, alive through centuries.” Another wrote, “Such moments can help build people to people connections.”

Ganga Aarti remains a major attraction

The Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat is among the most visited spiritual experiences in Varanasi. Every evening, priests perform the ritual with large brass lamps, chants, flowers and offerings to the river. Thousands of devotees, tourists and visitors gather at the ghat and on boats to witness the ceremony.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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