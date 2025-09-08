Chinese firm offers 1.23 crore in bonuses for employee weight loss challenge

A Chinese tech company has sparked discussion online after offering one million yuan (approximately ₹1.23 crore) in bonuses to encourage employees to lose weight. This year, a Gen-Z employee took home around ₹ 2.47 lakh in cash.(Shutterstock/Representational)

Shenzhen-based Arashi Vision Inc., better known as Insta360, rolled out its annual “Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge” on August 12, as per a report by South China Morning Post. This campaign aims to motivate employees to adopt a healthier lifestyle by exercising regularly and maintaining a balanced diet. The rules of the challenge are simple: any employee can register, and for every 0.5kg lost, they receive 500 yuan (roughly ₹6,100).

This year, Gen-Z employee Xie Yaqi earned the title of “Weight Loss Champion” after shedding more than 20 kg in 90 days. She took home 20,000 yuan (around ₹2.47 lakh) in cash.

Xie credited her success to discipline, a controlled diet, and 1.5 hours of daily exercise. “I believe this is the best time in my life to become the best version of myself. It’s not just about beauty – it’s about health,” she stated.

Xie also inspired her colleagues by sharing the “Qin Hao weight loss method” in the group chat. The controversial regimen once helped Chinese actor Qin Hao to lose 10 kg in 15 days. It involves rotating restrictive diets, such as drinking only soy milk on one day and consuming only corn or fruit on others.

99 employees collectively win ₹ 1.23 crore

Since 2022, the Chinese firm has hosted seven rounds of the challenge, distributing nearly 2 million yuan (approximately ₹2.47 crore) in rewards. In the past year alone, 99 employees collectively lost 950 kg and split one million yuan.

“Through this challenge, we aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage employees to prioritise their well-being beyond work. It serves as a positive incentive for them to engage with life and work with renewed enthusiasm,” a company representative explained.

Interestingly, the initiative includes a penalty. Participants who regain weight must pay 800 yuan (around ₹9,800) for every 0.5 kg gained back. So far, no fines have been imposed.

According to SCMP, the campaign aligns with a broader national initiative as well. In June 2024, China launched its “Weight Management Year,” a three-year plan aimed at addressing rising obesity rates by promoting exercise and scientific fitness.