Chinese firm sets $140,000 bonus pool for weight loss, employee earns $2,800 after shedding 20 kg

A Shenzhen-based technology company has captured widespread attention across Chinese social media after rewarding employees with significant cash prizes for losing weight. A Chinese tech firm offered cash rewards for staff who lost weight.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to a report by South China Morning Post, Arashi Vision Inc., better known as Insta360, launched its annual “Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge” on August 12, offering a prize pool of one million yuan (about US$140,000).

The initiative has been held multiple times since 2022, encouraging staff to adopt healthier lifestyles through exercise and balanced diets. This year, the programme once again drew participation from dozens of employees.

How the challenge works

The rules are simple: every employee is eligible to register, and for every 0.5kg of weight lost, they can claim 500 yuan (around US$70). A penalty clause also applies, requiring participants who regain weight to pay 800 yuan for every 0.5kg gained back. However, the company revealed that no fines have yet been imposed.

Since its inception, Insta360 has organised seven rounds of the challenge, distributing nearly 2 million yuan (US$280,000) in total. In 2023 alone, 99 employees took part, collectively shedding 950kg and sharing one million yuan in rewards.

A Gen-Z champion’s transformation

One of the standout participants this year was 20-something employee Xie Yaqi, who lost 20kg within 90 days. For her efforts, she received 20,000 yuan (US$2,800) and was crowned “Weight Loss Champion.”

Xie said discipline was key to her achievement, explaining: “I believe this is the best time in my life to become the best version of myself. It’s not just about beauty – it’s about health.” She revealed that she managed her diet strictly and worked out for 1.5 hours daily.

In an effort to inspire colleagues, Xie shared the “Qin Hao method,” a diet plan once used by Chinese actor Qin Hao to shed 10kg in 15 days. The approach involves alternating days of consuming only soy milk, corn, fruit, proteins and vegetables.

Broader health drive in China

A company representative said the scheme is more than a weight loss competition, noting: “Through this challenge, we aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage our employees to prioritise their well-being beyond work. It serves as a positive incentive for them to engage with life and work with renewed enthusiasm.”

The programme also aligns with a national effort to tackle rising obesity levels. As SCMP reported, in June 2024, the National Health Commission and 16 other departments launched a three-year initiative titled the “Weight Management Year.” Running until 2026, the campaign focuses on promoting scientific fitness and healthy eating habits across the country.