Chinese man plans 'wedding' with 2 women, prank backfires as police steps in after public outrage

A controversial wedding in China involving one man and two women was abruptly cancelled following a wave of public backlash and intervention by local police, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. A man's wedding with two women in China was cancelled after public backlash and police found it was a prank.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The unusual wedding invitation featured a photograph of a man in a black suit standing between two women in white wedding gowns. The image rapidly spread across Chinese social media, drawing widespread attention and debate, particularly in Bijie, a city in the southwestern province of Guizhou.

(Also read: Chinese woman installs hidden camera to expose husband’s affair, mistress sues after footage goes viral)

As reported by The Paper and quoted by SCMP, the wedding was scheduled for April 19 at the Century Jiayuan Banquet Centre, a high-end venue in Bijie. The invitation included the groom’s name alongside those of both brides, sparking confusion and criticism online.

Police confirm prank, cancel ceremony

As per the outlet, local police later confirmed that one of the two women in the photo was the man’s former wife. Authorities revealed that the wedding and the accompanying invitation were not genuine but rather part of a prank.

According to reports, police cancelled the event after providing what they described as “persuasion and education” to those involved. The man has since stated that he intends to legally register his marriage with his current girlfriend in the near future.

Under Chinese law, bigamy is prohibited. While the trio may not face direct legal consequences for the prank, it remains unclear whether authorities will pursue further action.

The banquet venue issued an official statement on April 17 announcing the cancellation of the booking.

“When we received the reservation, we were unaware it involved a three-person wedding. Due to the extensive public attention it garnered, we realised it was quite unconventional. Our management decided to cancel the booking, as it does not comply with the law,” the statement read.

(Also read: Drunk Chinese man impales head on metal rod through mouth, survives 10-hour surgery)

Not the first of its kind

This isn’t the first time such a stunt has made headlines in China. In 2022, a man from Jiangsu province caused a similar stir by sharing photos of himself with his wife and her close friend, claiming he would marry both. The man was later punished by police for disturbing public order, although details of the punishment were not made public. He admitted the entire act was staged to gain attention online.