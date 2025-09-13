Chinese man praised as ‘most devoted husband’ for caring for blind wife over 12 years

A man in eastern China has been hailed on Chinese social media as the “most devoted husband” for his unwavering care of his wife, who lost her sight to illness more than a decade ago. Social media lauded a Chinese husband who cared for his blind wife for 12 years.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The touching story of 39-year-old Li Juxin and his wife, Zhang Xiying, has moved many since it was first reported by the Shandong-based Qilu Evening News and later cited by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Life takes a tragic turn

Li, who runs a car repair shop in Qingdao, Shandong province, married Zhang in 2008. The couple have a daughter and lived a seemingly ordinary family life until 2013, when Zhang was diagnosed with a severe eye disease. Despite spending nearly half a million yuan (about US$70,000) on treatment, Zhang lost her vision completely in June 2014.

“I could not see anything. I could not see my daughter,” Zhang recalled with tears during an interview. Li described the experience as a shift “from heaven to hell,” yet he immediately reassured his wife: “In the coming decades of our lives, I will continue to walk alongside you. Wherever I go, I will take you with me.”

A husband’s devotion

Understanding the emotional toll, Li and their relatives took turns to comfort Zhang. At home, he ensured that nothing was rearranged so she could move around confidently using her memory. His efforts allowed Zhang to gradually regain independence. She learned to cook again, often preparing dumplings, which her husband affectionately praised, saying: “The food tastes as delicious as ever.”

Zhang, too, resolved to face life with courage. “I must live on. For the sake of our family, I need to stay strong,” she declared.

Giving back to society

In 2020, Li joined the local public welfare organisation Lantian Rescuing Team, with the full support of his wife. “Our family’s situation has improved, and our child is growing up, so I believe it’s time to give back to society and help those in need,” Li said.