Chinese wife uncovers husband’s 16-year affair after spotting mistress mourning at father-in-law’s funeral

A woman in eastern China uncovered her husband’s secret 16-year affair after spotting another woman dressed in mourning clothes at his father’s funeral, acting as if she were part of the family. A Chinese wife discovered her husband’s secret double life when his mistress appeared in mourning clothes at a family funeral.(Representational image/Pexels)

According to Henan Television, cited in a report by South China Morning Post, the woman, identified by her surname Shang, hails from Shandong province and had been married to her husband, Wang, for 19 years. It remains unclear if the couple have children.

In June 2022, when Shang’s father-in-law passed away, she noticed an unfamiliar woman among the mourners. The woman, later identified as Wen, was dressed in mourning attire and introduced herself as the “daughter-in-law”. Witnesses said Wen stood beside the coffin weeping, giving the impression of being a legitimate family member.

Confrontation and revelation

Shang’s suspicions grew when her husband evaded questions about Wen’s presence. Determined to uncover the truth, she took the matter to court. During the proceedings, she discovered that Wang had maintained a long-term extramarital relationship with Wen that began three years into their marriage.

Investigations revealed that Wang met Wen while still married to Shang. Their affair produced a son, and Wang would frequently tell Shang that his long absences were due to long-haul trucking work. In reality, he was living with Wen in another city and quietly raising their child.

Double life and legal consequences

Neighbours later told authorities that although Wang and Wen were never legally married, they referred to each other as husband and wife. When Wen was once hospitalised, Wang even signed her surgical consent form, identifying himself as her spouse.

In court, Wang claimed that he and Wen were simply “supporting each other” and had never registered their marriage. However, the court found that Wang had effectively formed a common-law marriage with Wen while still being legally married to Shang, an act constituting bigamy under Chinese law.

The court sentenced Wang to one year in prison. As reported by SCMP, Wang appealed against the verdict, but his appeal was rejected.