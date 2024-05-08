Chinese woman finds out she is biologically male before her wedding

A Chinese woman about to get married was shocked to find out that she is biologically a male, just before her wedding. The woman, who lived 27 years of her life as a female, was diagnosed with a rare disorder. The woman, who lived 27 years of her life as a female, was diagnosed with a rare disorder. (Unsplash)

According to reports by the South China Morning Post, a woman identified as Li Yuan (name changed to protect her identity), a resident of the Hubei province in central China, revealed that she has been carrying a testicle in her abdomen, which makes her biologically a male.

The report suggested that the woman was initially concerned about not menstruating and delayed breast development since puberty. At the age of 18, Li Yuan visited a hospital and was diagnosed with abnormal hormone levels and potential ovarian failure. Doctors then recommended further chromosome tests. However, Yuan and her family did not take the advice seriously.

Duan Jie, a veteran gynaecologist, diagnosed a rare disorder called congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) when Yuan decided to undergo a thorough examination soon before her wedding, reported the outlet. After a month-long wait, the test results confirmed that Li had male sex chromosomes, but she looked female. Dr Duan stated, “Socially, Li is female. But chromosomally, she is male.”

The news came as a shocking blow to Yuan, making it challenging for her to accept the truth. According to the outlet, only 1 in 50,000 newborns have this type of CAH. Both of Yuan's parents carry recessive disorder-causing genes. Therefore, Yuan had a one out of four chance of developing this condition.

According to the outlet, the test results revealed that Yuan also has osteoporosis and vitamin D deficiency due to a lack of early treatment. The doctors suggested an immediate surgical removal of the testicle inside Yuan's abdomen as it posed a high risk of cancer.

As per the outlet, Yuan successfully got the testicle removed in early April this year. She now requires regular follow-up tests and long hormone therapy. Dr Duan stated that early diagnosis and treatment for people with similar symptoms to Yuan's is crucial.