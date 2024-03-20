 14 killed, 37 injured after passenger bus crashes into tunnel wall in China | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

14 killed, 37 injured after passenger bus crashes into tunnel wall in China

Reuters |
Mar 20, 2024 09:51 AM IST

The accident occurred on the Hubei expressway in north China's Shanxi province on Tuesday, and many people were sent to the hospital for treatment.

A passenger bus collided into a tunnel wall in north China's Shanxi province on Tuesday, killing 14 people and injuring 37 others, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

A passenger bus collided into a tunnel wall in north China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (File)(AFP Photo)
A passenger bus collided into a tunnel wall in north China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (File)(AFP Photo)

According to local authorities the accident happened at 2:37 p.m. (0637 GMT) on the Hubei expressway, state broadcaster CCTV news said, and many people were sent to hospital for treatment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Making sense of China’s anti-corruption agenda

Separately, three people were killed and 16 others injured after a car smashed into a crowd at a vocational school in Taizhou, located in east China's Zhejiang province on Tuesday, the local public security bureau announced, according to Xinhua News.

That incident occurred at about 11:20 a.m. (0320 GMT) at the Taizhou Vocational and Technical College. The injured are in stable condition, the report said.

It was the latest deadly car accident located at a school in China. On March 1, two people were killed and several children injured after a car careened into a group of people in a residential area of Dezhao in eastern China's Shandong province, state media reported.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / 14 killed, 37 injured after passenger bus crashes into tunnel wall in China
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On