 Woman who wheeled uncle’s corpse into Brazil bank to sign for loan opens up: ‘I’m not a monster’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Woman who wheeled uncle’s corpse into Brazil bank to sign for loan opens up: ‘I’m not a monster’

ByArfa Javaid
May 08, 2024 11:50 AM IST

The woman denied all the allegations levelled against her, claiming that she only realised that her uncle was dead when an ambulance worker confirmed it.

Brazil police arrested a woman who went to a bank with the corpse of her uncle in a wheelchair to get him ‘sign’ a loan. The woman, who spent 16 days in prison before being released on bail last week, has now opened up for the first time about what has happened.

The woman held her uncle's hand to sign off the documents to get loan in her name. (x/@RestrictedVids)
The woman held her uncle's hand to sign off the documents to get loan in her name. (x/@RestrictedVids)

Read| Woman wheels corpse into Brazil bank to sign for loan

“The days away from my family have been horrible, very difficult. I didn’t realise my uncle was dead. It’s absurd what people are saying. I’m not that person people are talking about; I’m not that monster,” Metro quoted De Souza telling the Brazilian TV programme Fantastico.

De Souza said that she only realised that her uncle was dead when an ambulance worker confirmed it after being called to assist. She further said that she clearly doesn’t remember the incident, adding, “I don’t know if it was the effect of the pills I had taken that day and I took from time to time. As I’m undergoing treatment, I was taking a sleeping pill called Zolpidem and took more than I should have.”

Her son Lucas Nunes backed her claims, saying that she has been experiencing disorders.

She claimed that her uncle ‘wanted’ the loan and that she ‘didn’t need the money’. “We always lived without my uncle having any income. My family always helped him. He only did odd jobs here and there but didn’t have any fixed income,” UNILAD quoted De Souza as saying.

De Souza added that her uncle was “independent” and “did what he wanted”. She continued, “He wasn’t a wheelchair user and I wasn’t his carer as people have said. I was never his carer.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Woman who wheeled uncle’s corpse into Brazil bank to sign for loan opens up: ‘I’m not a monster’

