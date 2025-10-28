Chinese woman who married for a kidney finds true love as couple thrives against the odds

A woman from northwestern China, fighting uremia, entered into a marriage with a man suffering from cancer, agreeing to care for him during his treatment in exchange for his kidney after his death. As reported by South China Morning Post, their arrangement, intended purely for survival, soon grew into an extraordinary love story. In China, a woman seeking a kidney married a dying cancer patient, but their deal soon blossomed into love as they both recovered against all odds.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A pact born from desperation

According to the mainland magazine Marriage and Family cited by SCMP, 24-year-old Wang Xiao from Shaanxi province was diagnosed with uremia and told she had only a year to live without a kidney transplant. With no matching donor in her family, she faced a bleak future.

Encouraged by a fellow patient, she posted a marriage advertisement in a cancer support group. Her request was unconventional: she sought a terminally ill man willing to marry her so she could receive his kidney after he passed away.

“I will take the best care of you after marriage. Please forgive me; I just want to live,” Wang wrote in her emotional appeal.

Soon, 27-year-old Yu Jianping responded. He was battling relapsed myeloma, his treatment draining all family resources. His mother had died, and his father had already sold their home to fund his medical care.

A marriage of convenience becomes a story of hope

In July 2013, the two quietly registered their marriage, agreeing to keep it private and handle their own finances. Under their initial arrangement, Yu would donate one of his kidneys to Wang after his death, and Wang would look after him and later care for his father.

But constant communication and shared hardship brought them closer. Wang’s quick humour brought light into Yu’s difficult days, while Yu tried to support her in return, even cooking soup for her. She accompanied him to every treatment session.

Soon, Wang took another bold step. She started crafting and selling flower bouquets at a street stall, placing handwritten cards that shared their unique story. The tale of love and resilience drew crowds of supporters and local business owners. Over time, she raised 500,000 yuan (US$70,000), enough to pay for Yu’s bone-marrow transplant.

Love triumphs as health returns

By June 2014, Yu’s condition stabilised. Remarkably, Wang’s health improved too. Her dialysis sessions reduced drastically, and doctors suggested she might no longer need a transplant at all.

To celebrate their renewed chances at life and their unexpected bond, the couple held a wedding banquet in February 2015 at a local restaurant.

Today, the pair reportedly run a flower shop in Xian, Shaanxi province, living peacefully and in stable health