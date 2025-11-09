Chinese worker fired after walking 16,000 steps on a sick leave day, wins compensation

A case from Jiangsu province has stirred a fresh storm over employee rights in China after a man was dismissed for allegedly faking a foot injury while on sick leave. A Chinese employee accused of faking illness was sacked, but later received compensation when the court found the company’s actions unlawful.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The Ministry of Justice revisited the 2019 incident in a post shared on its official social media account on October 29, according to a report by South China Morning Post. The renewed attention has prompted widespread debate across Chinese social platforms about employer obligations and the boundaries of worker surveillance.

Background to the dispute

The employee, identified by his surname Chen, worked for a company in Jiangsu. In February and March of 2019, he applied twice for sick leave due to a back strain he said he sustained at work. He supported both applications with hospital diagnoses and was granted time off. After resting for about a month, Chen returned to work only to apply once more for leave after half a day, this time citing pain in his right foot. A doctor’s note advised him to rest for a week, and a subsequent hospital visit confirmed that he had developed a heel spur.

SCMP reported that Chen continued to extend his sick leave for several days. The company, becoming doubtful, instructed him to come in and submit his updated medical documents. When he arrived, however, a security guard prevented him from entering.

The company’s accusation and Chen’s legal challenge

A few days later, the company informed Chen that he had been dismissed for absenteeism, claiming he had lied about his medical condition. Chen responded by filing a labour arbitration case, arguing that his leave had been properly supported by medical evidence. Authorities sided with him after an investigation and directed the company to pay 118,779 yuan, about 16,700 United States dollars, in compensation.

The company challenged the arbitration ruling in court. It presented surveillance footage showing Chen running toward the company on the very day he had applied for leave due to foot pain. It also submitted chat software records allegedly indicating that Chen walked more than sixteen thousand steps on that day.

Chen countered that the evidence was misleading and lacked context. He said he had provided complete medical documentation, including scans of both his waist and foot, as proof of his condition.

Final court decision

As per the outlet, the court examined both sides over two trials. In its final judgment, the court ruled that the company had dismissed Chen illegally and must compensate him accordingly.