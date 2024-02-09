 Chocolate Day wishes: X users celebrate 3rd day of Valentine's Week with memes | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Chocolate Day wishes: X users celebrate 3rd day of Valentine's Week with memes

Chocolate Day wishes: X users celebrate 3rd day of Valentine's Week with memes

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 09, 2024 02:58 PM IST

People have taken to X to share Chocolate Day wishes and some are doing so by tweeting hilarious memes.

Today is Chocolate Day, and it is also the third day of Valentine's Week - celebrated from February 7 to February 14. This day is dedicated to showing love and affection through chocolates. While many are buying delicious sweet treats to give to their loved ones, some are also talking to X to share how they are celebrating this day. A few people are also tweeting memes to observe this special day with a touch of humour.

Chocolate Day wishes: A meme posted by an X user to celebrate the day. (X/@bawlibuch_hu)
Chocolate Day wishes: A meme posted by an X user to celebrate the day. (X/@bawlibuch_hu)

We have collected some Chocolate Day wishes memes that are likely to leave you with a smile.

Also Read: Rose Day 2024: Memes on how singles are celebrating will leave you in splits

“When you see your best friend giving Ferraro Rocher to his crush,” wrote an X user and shared this meme:

Here is an individual who shared a meme featuring a scene from the web series Mirzapur.

Check out some other memes that will leave you chuckling:

About Valentine’s Week:

The week of love started with Rose Day on February 7. On February 8, people celebrated Propose Day. Today is Chocolate Day, which will be followed by Teddy Day on February 10. Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day are celebrated on February 11, February 12, and February 13, respectively. The week ends with Valentine’s Day on February 14.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
