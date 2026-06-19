'Cleaner than New York metro': American woman praises Mumbai Metro experience

An American woman’s first experience on the Mumbai Metro has drawn attention online after she shared her impressions of the city’s rapid transit system. In the video, she compares it with her experience in New York, while highlighting cleanliness, safety features and affordability.

American woman shares first impression of Mumbai Metro system. (Instagram/@spicygori)

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The post was shared on Instagram by spicygori, run by Liz and Shiv.

First ride, first impressions

In the clip, Liz introduces her experience as she enters the metro station. She says, “I’m in Mumbai and I’m taking the metro for the first time.” As she purchases her ticket, she adds, “One ticket is only ₹20,” noting how affordable the service feels.

Walking through the station, she appears impressed by the environment. “The station is so clean, and I love the doors here. It feels very safe,” she says. Once inside the train, she shares her immediate reaction, “First impression? It’s so much cleaner than the metro in New York, and it’s really cold inside. It’s so hot in Mumbai, so the air conditioning feels amazing.”

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She also points out features that stood out to her, saying, “They have a women’s compartment, and I haven’t seen that in other countries.” As her journey ends, she sums up her experience by saying, “The metro here is excellent. America needs to learn from India.”

Take a look:

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Internet reactions pour in

Her comments quickly drew mixed reactions from users, many of whom welcomed her positive comparison. One user wrote, “Welcome to aamchi Mumbai.” Another commented, “Finally, someone said it.”

Some viewers appreciated her perspective, with one saying, “Thank you for the last line, you are always welcome.” Others suggested she explore more routes, adding, “Try the Aqua Line, you will love it more,” while another wrote, “Check out the Delhi Metro too.”

A few users also offered context, pointing out that the cleanliness she noticed could be because the system is relatively new, while others highlighted the importance of women-only compartments for safety.

(Also Read: Ex-Goldman Sachs employee on leaving a safe job to launch startup: ‘In India, it’s a family crisis’)

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The video continues to circulate online, adding to ongoing comparisons between public transport systems in India and abroad.