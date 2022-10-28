Coal miner hurries from work to watch basketball with son, wins VIP tickets

We all know how many parents go above and beyond for their children. They are willing to fulfill any of their child's wishes and always try to bring them whatever they want. One similar instance of a parent making time for his little boy is going viral on the internet. In a Tweet made by John Calipari, an American basketball coach, you can see a cola miner sitting with his child to attend a basketball game. In the Tweet, Calipari mentioned, "My family's American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home. From what I've been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son and watch our team. Don't know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!"

Take a look at John Calipari's Tweet here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Tweet was shared a few days ago, and since then, it has received around 1,60,000 likes and several comments. The man's efforts touched many people to make time for his son after a long day. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "He looks tired from working all day, but still engaged and showing up for the little one. I love it!!" Another person said, "Show is ALWAYS better than tell. This man is showing up, showing his support, showing his love. This child will remember that more than being told I love you. Always show I love you." Someone else added, "Incredible gesture. I can remember my dad racing to my games in his UPS uniform when I was a kid. He was usually late to the game, but it always made me happy to see the man in brown make it there."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON