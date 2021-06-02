Home / Trending / Coby the cat’s English ‘licktionary’ video leaves people in splits
The image shows the cat named Coby.(Instagram/@cobythecat)
The image shows the cat named Coby.(Instagram/@cobythecat)
trending

Coby the cat’s English ‘licktionary’ video leaves people in splits

“That is so adorable,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:45 PM IST

Are you a cat content enthusiast? Do you search the Internet for videos of felines? If your answer to both or one of the questions is “yes”, then this video of a cat named Coby will speak to your soul. Shared on Instagram, the video details different ‘licking styles’ of the furry creature.

“Which lick do you pick?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The adorableness of the clip may make it difficult for you to pick just one.

The video opens with a text reading, “Coby’s English licktionary.” We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video to see what it shows.

Since being posted about two days ago, the video has already gathered more than 38,000 views. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some wrote about the cat’s curtness, others shared the style they liked the most.

“This Licktionary is the most interesting dictionary in the whole world, I think,” wrote an Instgaram user. “That is so adorable,” shared another. “Amazing,” expressed a third. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on this video of Coby the cat?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

The cat named Fevzi in a still from the video shared by Instagram user 'sarperduman'.
The cat named Fevzi in a still from the video shared by Instagram user 'sarperduman'.
trending

Cat can’t stop showering dad with love as he plays piano, video is too adorable

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The video was originally shared by Instagram user 'sarperduman' who rescues cats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.