Cockatoo plays its ‘original musical piece’ on xylophone, then does this. Watch

The videos showing amazing skills of pets are often absolutely incredible to watch. Be it a dog creating a beautiful painting or a hamster successfully finishing a maze race, there are various videos that often leave people both amazed and amused. There is a latest inclusion in that category. It is a cockatoo named Bondi who loves playing the xylophone.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the bird. “This is the original piano solo by Bondi,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the bird sitting on what appears to be a table with a toy xylophone kept in its front. Bondi uses its beak to create music with the instrument. However, that is not all that the video shows. So, keep watching the video to know what happens at the end.

Since being shared in November, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 4.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has further prompted people to post various comments.

“What is this masterpiece called Bondi? I love it,” commented an Instagram user. “Modern classical music is always pushing the boundaries,” joked another. “He’s the most underrated composer/performer of our day,” joined in a third. “He's a natural musician. plays with his body and soul!” wrote a fourth.