'Colonise you right back': Internet abuzz as report claims Indians now own most properties in London

A report by a London-based property developer which has claimed that Indians are now the largest group of property owners in London has drawn a flurry of responses from Indians. The report, released by Barratt London last month, claimed that Indian-origin residents who have lived in the UK for generations, non-resident Indians (NRIs), foreign investors, students, and families migrating for education now own more properties in the UK city as compared to native Brits. Reports have claimed that Indian-origin residents of London have become the largest group of property owners in the city.(Pixabay)

In the past few years, many reports have claimed that Indian-origin residents of London have gradually become the largest group of property owners in the city.

Indian buying properties in London

"Indians make up the largest group of property owners in London, represented by those who have lived in the UK for generations, NRIs, foreign investors, students, and families who come to the UK for education," Barratt London stated in its report. After Indians, the largest groups of property owners are "English and Pakistani people", the report read, adding that Indians are investing between ₹30 million and ₹47 million in buying apartments and houses.

The report's findings were recently shared on X by BRICS News. "Indians are now the largest group of property owners in London, surpassing the Englishmen themselves," read the caption. The post quickly went viral and garnered a staggering 14 million views.

‘It’s just karma'

The news delighted users with many of them leaving tongue-in-cheek reactions praising the global power of Indians and hitting out at the British colonial rule. "Colonise you right back," joked one of them.

"They once owned half the world and now they own less than half of London," remarked a user.

"It's just karma... Brits illegally owned India for 200 years, now Indians are owning Britain legally and that is too in completely competitive environment," said another user.

One user summed up her feelings in just one sentence: "What goes around comes around."

