Columbia student creates AI tool to easily land offers from Amazon, Meta, TikTok and more

A Columbia University student has claimed that he secured summer internships at tech giants like Amazon, Meta, TikTok and more by using an AI tool he developed that helps candidates effectively cheat during their coding interviews. Roy Lee, a Columbia student, created an AI tool to cheat in coding interviews, which he used to secure internships at major tech firms.(X/im_roy_lee)

Created by Columbia student Roy Lee, Interview Coder is an invisible application that helps one pass LeetCode interviews, which provide coding and algorithmic problems.

In a series of posts, Lee revealed that he has secured interviews from several tech companies and successfully passed them to secure intership offers. "Yes, I actually used Interview Coder to get an Amazon offer. Yes, I used to also run an account that taught people how to solve Leetcode questions," he said in posts on X.

Take a look at the post here:

He shared a screengrab from his LinkedIn profile showing him starting as a Summer Intern at Meta, TikTok, Amazon and Capital One in February 2025. In each experience, he added that he would pick the internship if the other offers are rescinded.

Lee even posted a video on YouTube purportedly showing him appearing for a LeetCode interview for Amazon in realtime and using Interview Coder to solve the coding problems.

After the video was shared widely, Lee posted an email purportedly sent by Amazon to Columbia University complaining about his conduct.

"Chungin, or Roy as he prefers, recently interviewed for our Amazon SDE Intern role in which he proved to be a strong candidate. Soon after, I received a link to a YouTube video created by Roy in which he showed himself using an invisible cheating tool to gain an unfair and unapproved advantage during the interview process. While this is disturbing enough, further research showed that Roy is selling this tool to other students and engineers, spreading the tool to many users," the email read.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Lee replied to the message claiming that he had already rejected the offer and had no intentions of working at Amazon ever. "Point of the software is to hopefully bring an end to Leetcode interviews. This tool took me a week to build and a better engineer could've built it in half a day," he said.

Lee said that his intention was to stop companies from using LeetCode interviews and he was not interested in interning in any of the organisations but wanted to show how effective his AI tool was.

In his latest post, he shared a screenshot of an email allegedly sent from Meta rescinding the internship offer. "Hi Roy. Following up from our phone conversation to confirm your offer of employment at Meta has been rescinded effective immediately. Thank you for your interest," it read.

(Also read: Stanford-educated CEO slams unreliable Indian employees: 'I’m still frustrated')