Comedian Rohan Joshi targeted in fake courier scam, netizens share similar experiences

Scam calls have become more common than a person can imagine. One might get a call from scammers asking about Aadhar Card numbers or saying that a relative of the person is in jail. These scams can at times also turn out to be dangerous, leading to financial loss, identity theft, or even physical harm. Recently, comedian Rohan Joshi revealed how a fraudster tried to target him through a fake courier scam. After he made the post about what went down, it grabbed the attention of many people. Rohan Joshi shared how he got a scam call. (Instagram/mojorojo)

The video shows him explaining how he got a call from "Delhi Police and Customs claiming that his Aadhar Card was used to transport drugs from Delhi to Cambodia. After he asked the scammer which drug was transported, the person on the other end replied by saying, "MMDA". (Also Read: Woman posts video about cab driver trying to scam her with shocking requests, others say it's happened with them too)

As Joshi shared the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "Guy hasn't been picking up my call only since then."

Watch the video shared by Rohan Joshi here:

This post was shared on April 30. Since being posted, it has garnered close to five lakh views. The share also has more than 18,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "I had the same experience. When I started questioning them, they said they transferred the call to Andheri police. That so-called police specified that 140g of MDMA was stuck in a parcel where my Aadhar card no and name were used. When I asked them to tell me the number so that I could confirm, they avoided that, saying it's not their rule." (Also Read: ‘Dawood is my chacha’: Journalist turns tables on scammers posing as Mumbai Police)

A second added, "Happened to me last year! Apparently, there was a package found at the airport with my name on it, and it was filled with cocaine! I was told to send my documents to them and that they'll 'take care of the situation'. These scams keep getting more and more creative every year, lol."

"For me, it was LSD strips and fake passports; the guy told me FIR number and all," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Same scam happened to me. They were acting so urgent and real. They mentioned a random tracking number, which I searched again on DTDC to see if it was fake. Then I simply hung up. Wasted my 5 minutes."