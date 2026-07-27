‘Companies won’t think twice before firing you’: Man advises private-sector employees to choose growth over loyalty

A man’s advice to private sector employees about prioritising career growth over emotional attachment to their workplace has sparked a conversation on social media. In a video shared on Instagram, he argued that professionals should not hesitate to switch jobs when offered better pay, learning opportunities or career progression.

A man said career growth should come before loyalty to a supportive manager or company. (Instagram/iabhishek.dubey)

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(Also read: Woman warns against quitting a stable job for a career switch: ‘Unemployment hurts more than a breakup’)

The man, identified as Abhishek Dubey, said employees often remain with the same organisation because they have a supportive manager or feel emotionally connected to the company. However, he suggested that such factors should not prevent them from accepting a better opportunity elsewhere.

‘Just switch jobs’

In the video, Dubey said, “Look, the most important tip for growing in the private sector is this: do not stay stuck on how much your company supports you, how supportive your manager is, or whether the company treats you like family.”

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{{^usCountry}} He advised professionals to closely evaluate what the wider industry is offering instead of limiting themselves to their current salary or role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He advised professionals to closely evaluate what the wider industry is offering instead of limiting themselves to their current salary or role. {{/usCountry}}

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“If you are getting a better opportunity or a better offer, and the industry is willing to pay you more than your current company, just switch jobs,” he added.

Dubey also warned employees against expecting companies to show the same emotional loyalty that workers often show towards their organisations.

“Because no matter how much you think about the company, it will not think twice about you when it decides to let you go,” he said.

‘Growth, not guilt’

The video was posted with a caption that read, “Your career should be driven by growth, not guilt.”

(Also read: ‘It’s never about staying longer’: Professional shares career lesson after multiple job switches)

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The caption further explained that many employees continue working at the same company because their manager is supportive or because the organisation claims, “We’re like a family.”

(Also read: ‘It’s never about staying longer’: Professional shares career lesson after multiple job switches)

“But if another company is offering you better salary, better learning, better role, and faster career growth, don’t let emotions stop you from making the right decision. In the private sector, your responsibility is to grow your career,” the caption added.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users agree

The clip drew reactions from users who largely agreed with Dubey’s advice. One person wrote, “Absolutely agree with you,” while another commented, “This is very true.”

A third user responded, “Yes you’re right,” showing support for the message. Another person added, “I support what you said.”

(Also read: ₹1 lakh? Switch jobs’: Man says professionals should chase growth before opportunities shrink">‘Salary below ₹1 lakh? Switch jobs’: Man says professionals should chase growth before opportunities shrink)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)