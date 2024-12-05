Conspiracy theories run wild as ‘2025 will start with WTF’ takes over internet

If you thought 2020 was a wild ride, hold onto your hats—because according to the internet, 2025 might just make you say, "WTF!" Why? Because it starts with “WTF.” It is the latest meme trend that has also prompted a conspiracy theory on social media. People are drawing parallels between how 2025 is starting on the same day as 2020 - a year of unprecedented events - started. (Pexels/Atul Choudhary, X/@KaunHaiAbhay)

What are people saying?

Social media users are suggesting that since the 2025 calendar starts with “WTF", the weekday sequence of Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and also is an abbreviation of the expletive phrase “What the f**k”, and the pattern matches the way 2020 began, so it is going to be a crazy year. As you may very well recall, back in 2020, the whole world was fighting the pandemic, in addition to other major events from around the globe. In short, it was a year of unprecedented events.

After discovering the "WTF" pattern between 2020 and 2025, people are suggesting that it is an ominous sign. And, as social media loves a good conspiracy, expectedly, conversations around it have taken over X.

Another person wrote, “2025 will start with a 'WTF,' just like 2020 — the year the COVID-19 pandemic and other major global events unfolded.” An individual expressed, “2025 will start with ‘Wtf’. 2020 also started with ‘wtf’.”

A third continued, “2025 will start with ' wtf ' instead of Happy New Year.” A fourth expressed, “2025 will kick off with ‘WTF’, an ominous start last seen in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic began.”

“Wealthy, thankful and fun?”

Some have raised concerns about the parallels to 2020, but others have taken this observation with humour, suggesting that they are looking forward to a hopeful year ahead.

Keeping the spirits high, another person wrote, “Welcome to financial stability.” A third joined, “Wow, that’s fantastic.”

What are your thoughts on this “2025 will start with WTF” trend going viral on social media?