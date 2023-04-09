Home / Trending / Cop guides mama duck, babies to safety. Body cam records wholesome incident

Cop guides mama duck, babies to safety. Body cam records wholesome incident

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 09, 2023 07:31 PM IST

The viral video that captures a cop guiding ducks to safety is winning people’s hearts online.

A video captured by a cop’s body cam is melting people’s hearts left, right, and centre. The clip shows how the policeman helps a mama duck and her babies to guide them to safety. There is a chance that the video will melt your heart into a puddle.

The image, taken from the video, shows a cop guiding ducks to safety. (Facebook/Sarasota Police Department)
The Sarasota Police Department posted the video on their official Facebook page. “There’s no such thing as a typical day as a Sarasota Police officer! When Sergeant Schafer woke up at the quack of dawn on Tuesday, we don’t think he planned to give a flock of ducks a police escort to the pond at Payne Park. It’s okay, he was able to wing it! Next time, he will have to put it on their bill,” they wrote as they shared the video.

Take a look at the video to see how the cop helps the mama ducks and the ducklings:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has been viewed over 6,200 times. It has also received several likes and comments from people.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“Thank you, Sergeant Schafer. Your kindness speaks volumes,” praised a Facebook user. “This totally quacked me up!” commented another. “Ducks on cam. So cute. Thanks for the smiles,” shared a third. “This is so funny,” wrote a fourth.

its viral viral video duck safety video
© 2022 HindustanTimes
