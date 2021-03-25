IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Cop saves passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train. Watch
The image shows the cop named Shivam Singh saving the passenger.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image shows the cop named Shivam Singh saving the passenger.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Cop saves passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train. Watch

“Life Saving Act by RPF personnel: RPF Constable Shri Shivam Singh gave a hard sprint to save the life of passenger at Raipur station," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST

An alert RPF constable is being termed as a hero after a video of him saving a passenger from falling under a moving train was shared online. Posted on the official Twitter profile of the Ministry of Railways, the video will make you want to applaud the cop too.

The RPF personnel identified as Shivam Singh gave a hard sprint to save a passenger’s life who was trying to board a moving train at Raipur station.

The video opens to show the train leaving the platform. Within moments, a person, carrying several bags, tries to enter one of the compartments and loses balance. Singh, almost instantly, pulls the passenger back to safety.

“Life Saving Act by RPF personnel: RPF Constable Shri Shivam Singh gave a hard sprint to save the life of passenger at Raipur station. We once again request passengers to avoid boarding/deboarding a moving train. It can put your life in danger,” the department wrote while sharing the video.

Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 10,000 views from people. While some urged for stricter punishments for people boarding or de-boarding moving trains, others praised the constable for his quick actions.

Often the department shares advisory tweets to warn people about the dangers of boarding or deboaring moving trains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post ‪indian railways‬

Related Stories

The image shows the cop saving the passanger.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
The image shows the cop saving the passanger.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
trending

Alert cop saves passenger from falling under train at a station in Goa. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:34 PM IST
"Passengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life," reads a portion of the caption shared by Indian Railways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP